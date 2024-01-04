Case of former Sinn Féin press officer accused of child sexual offences adjourned

A former Sinn Féin press officer charged with alleged sex offences involving a child will face a preliminary enquiry next month.

Michael McMonagle (42), of Limewood Street in Derry, is facing three charges of sexual communication with a child, attempting to engage a child in sexual activity and attempting incitement of a child to engage in sexual activity. All of the charges relate to dates between May 1st, 2020 and August 18th, 2021.

At a hearing in Derry on Thursday, a prosecutor told the court that a date for a preliminary enquiry, which will decide if the case goes to the Crown Court, would be held on February 29th.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that his client has lost his job since being charged.

READ MORE

The case was adjourned for review until February 1st. Mr McMonagle is currently on bail.

Mr McMonagle previously worked as a press officer for Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland and also for a time as an adviser at Stormont.

A party spokesman has previously said regarding the matter: “As soon as the party became aware of the arrest, the individual was immediately suspended from employment and party membership.”