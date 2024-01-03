Second man arrested in connection with Tristan Sherry murder investigation

A second man has been arrested in relation to the Garda investigation into the murder of Tristan Sherry in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Mr Sherry (25), from Finglas, Dublin, died from injuries he sustained after he carried out a shooting in Browne’s Steakhouse, on Main Street, on the evening of December 24th.

The victim of Mr Sherry’s attack, a 47-year-old Dubliner, is critically ill in hospital, where has been undergoing medical treatment over the past week.

The second man arrested in connection with the investigation into Mr Sherry’s death is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a garda station in west Dublin.

READ MORE

Michael Andrecut, (22), with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, has been charged with Mr Sherry’s murder. He appeared at a special court sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning, after he was charged with murder at Blanchardstown Garda station on Friday night.

He was subsequently further remanded in custody while a book of evidence is prepared.