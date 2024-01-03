Man arrested over Tipperary death may face charges for other offences

The body of Polish construction worker Maciej Nowak (32) was found at a house (pictured) in the rural townland of Ballycrana near Kilross in Co Tipperary in the early hours of December 27th. Photograph: Barry Roche/The Irish Times

A 27-year-old man may be charged with other offences later this month in relation to a fatal assault on a man whose body was found in a rented house on the Tipperary-Limerick border over the Christmas holidays, a court has heard.

Tomasz Rozpeda made his second court appearance in relation to the assault when he was brought before Nenagh District Court on a charge that he assaulted Maciej Nowak (32) causing him harm at Ballycrana, Kilcross, Co Tipperary between December 26th and December 27th.

Polish national, construction worker Maciej Novak (32), was found unresponsive at his rented home at Ballycrana near Kilcross around 4am on December 27th by gardaí.

Mr Nowak, who celebrated his 32nd birthday on St Stephen’s Day, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor and his body was later removed to University Hospital Waterford for a postmortem examination by a State Pathologist which gardaí say has informed their investigation.

READ MORE

Sgt Cathal Godfrey said gardaí were seeking a further remand in custody until January 24th for the DPP’s directions when there may be further charges brought against Mr Rozpeda arising from the same incident at Ballycrana, Kilross on the night of December 26th/27th.

Mr Rozpeda’s solicitor, Vincent McCormack said that his client was continuing to reserve his position regarding bail and was not making any application for bail today but was consenting to the state application for a remand in custody until January 24th.

Judge Philip O’Leary granted the application and remanded Polish national Mr Rozpeda, who was assisted during the brief hearing by a Polish interpreter, to appear back at Nenagh District Court on January 24th for DPP’s directions on the matter.

At a special sitting of Nenagh District Court on December 29th, Det Garda Kevin O’Keeffe of Tipperary Town Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Rozpeda made no reply to the assault charge when it was put to him after caution.