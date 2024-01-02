Man remanded in custody over Tristan Sherry murder while book of evidence prepared

The scene at Browne's restaurant in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 where Tristan Sherry was killed on Christmas Eve. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A man charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry at a restaurant in Dublin 15 has been further remanded in custody while a book of evidence is prepared.

Mr Sherry (26) died following an incident at Browne’s on Main Street, Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve.

Michael Andrecut (22), with an address at Sheephill Avenue, Blanchardstown, appeared before Cloverhill District Court via video link on Tuesday.

A special sitting of Dublin District Court last Saturday heard from Det Sgt Mark Murphy, who said the accused was charged at 11.47pm the previous day with the murder of Mr Sherry and had made no reply to that charge. Mr Andrecut was remanded in custody and the matter was adjourned.

READ MORE

Judge Alan Mitchell was told on Tuesday by a garda that a serious charge was involved, a file needed to be completed and the matter was in for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Judge Mitchell told Mr Andrecut he would adjourn the matter for two weeks for an update on progress towards service of the book of evidence, but that further adjournments could be expected.

Andrew Moloney, solicitor for Mr Andrecut, said he was seeking CCTV footage of the incident in question.

The judge said gardaí would object to that as it might interfere with their investigation and he would not make an order for production of CCTV at this stage as it was premature. The footage would be served with the book of evidence, he said.

He told Mr Moloney he would grant an order to the effect that the defence will be given memos of any Garda interviews with the accused and adjourned the matter to January 16th.