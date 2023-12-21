Four actions settled over death of man following alleged fall in hospital

The Four Courts in Smithfield Dublin. The family of a man who allegedly fell and sustained a leg fracture while a patient at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin has settled four High Court actions over his death. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The family of a man who allegedly fell and sustained a leg fracture while a patient at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin has settled four High Court actions over his death.

Edward Hyland (60) was in the hospital for a liver transplant assessment when he fell on a ward on the night of February 8th, 2017, it is claimed. He suffered a thigh bone fracture and had to have surgery, but deteriorated afterwards and died three days later, the High Court heard.

Counsel for the Hyland family, Richard Kean SC, told the court it was their case that two tragic events unfolded. Mr Hyland, who was assessed in hospital as a high risk for falls, fell in the ward late at night and suffered a thighbone fracture. He was found after the fall to have his slippers on the wrong feet. Counsel said Mr Hyland required surgery as a result of the fracture, but there was a very poor outcome and the grandfather of seven died days later.

Mr Kean said all claims and all aspects of the action were denied by the hospital.

The case had first been brought against St Vincent’s University Hospital by Mr Hyland’s widow Eileen Hyland, of Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, but, counsel said, she had died in October of this year, and the case over the death of Mr Hyland was now being brought by a daughter Melissa Hyland. Three nervous shock actions were also before the court and had also been settled.

Mr Hyland had been admitted to St Vincent’s Hospital liver unit on February 2nd, 2017. It was claimed that despite the classification as at high risk of falls, he was permitted to have an unwitnessed fall on the ward. He had surgery the next day, but died on February 12th, 2017.

In the proceedings it was claimed Mr Hyland was allowed to mobilise unaided when they knew or ought to have known that he had a history of falls, had mobility issues and had been assessed as being at a high falls risk. It was also alleged Mr Hyland had been assessed as fit for surgery and the surgery proceeded at a time when he was allegedly unfit to undergo it.

All the claims were denied.

Noting the settlement and the division of the mental distress €35,000 solatium payment, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his sympathy to the Hyland family on the death of Mr Hyland and later his wife.