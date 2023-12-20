Wife of Jozef Puska charged over withholding information on Ashling Murphy investigation

From left: Marek Puska, Lucia Istokova and Lubomir Puska at Tullamore District Court on Wednesday. Photographs: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The wife of convicted murderer Jozef Puska has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with withholding information into the investigation of the killing of Ashling Murphy.

Puska’s wife Lucia Istokova (34) was one of five people to appear before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday afternoon in relation to the investigation into the murder of Ms Murphy.

Two of Puska’s brothers have also been charged with withholding information in relation to the murder investigation and have also been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Two other women also appeared before Judge Andrew Cody during a hearing which lasted just 12 minutes at the Tullamore court.

Garda Stacey O’Brien gave evidence of serving the book of evidence to each of the five defendants. None of the five spoke during the hearing other than to confirm their name. A Slovakian language interpreter was in court to assist the accused.

Members of Jozef Puska's family and friends (all with backs to camera) at Tullamome District Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

All five, who were represented by solicitor David Powderly, were granted free legal aid.

A previous bail condition prevents the publication of the addresses of the five defendants.

Puska’s brothers, Marek (34) and Lubomir (35) Puska, faced similar charges to his wife.

Jozefina Grundzova (33) and Viera Gazoiva (38), meanwhile, are both accused of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person during an investigation.,

Judge Cody remanded all five defendants on continuing bail and sent each of them forward to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Last month Jozef Puska was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tullamore teacher Ashling Murphy, who was stabbed multiple times after she went for a run along the Grand Canal Way in Cappincur near Tullamore, Co Offaly on the afternoon of January 12th, 2022.