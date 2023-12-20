Settlement of €1.9 million for husband of woman (28) who died hours after giving birth

The husband of a 28-year-old woman who died four hours after the delivery of her baby has settled High Court actions over her death for €1.9 million.

First-time mother Nayyab Tariq suffered a massive postpartum haemhorrage and went into shock and cardiac arrest four hours after giving birth to her daughter in 2020 at Mayo University Hospital, the High Court heard.

In a letter opened to the court, Mayo University Hospital unreservedly apologised for “the failings in the standard of care provided at the hospital” including the poor communication and updates provided during the time Ms Tariq was in the operating theatre.

It added: “We understand that this apology cannot change or negate the depth of your loss, but we wish to assure you that every single recommendation and issue that arose in relation to the standard of care provided is being addressed in full by the hospital.”

The apology, from hospital manager Catherine Donohoe, also expressed condolences to Ayaz Ul Hassan on his wife’s untimely death on March 22nd, 2020.

It added: “Her loss is deeply regretted by all staff and management at the hospital especially those who were involved in Nayyab’s care.”

The family’s senior counsel, Damien Higgins, with Doireann O’Mahony BL, instructed by Callan Tansey solicitors, said it was their case the signs of postpartum haemhorrage were not recognised.

Two years ago, a coroner recorded a verdict of medical misadventure in the case.

Her husband, a biomedical scientist who lives in Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, had sued the Health Service Executive over her death.

It was claimed chaos unfolded after the birth of their daughter when Ms Tariq was brought to theatre for placenta removal. There was alleged miscommunication, alleged non-communication and delay in recognition and treatment of shock as a result of significant postpartum haemorrhage.

It was claimed that when the procedure to remove Ms Tariq’s retained placenta began, she manifested clear signs of shock and her clinical condition subsequently deteriorated to the point where she suffered cardiac arrest.

Despite extensive emergency resuscitative efforts Ms Tarig died four hours after giving birth.

Mr Ul Hassan claimed his life was completely changed by his wife’s sudden death. He stopped everything he was doing and focused on looking after his baby.

As events unfolded, he waited in a room with the baby not knowing what was happening. He was reassured two or three times that everything was fine and then finally was brought to the theatre and told things were not going well, it was claimed.

The HSE admitted a breach of duty for its failure to manage appropriately Ms Tariq’s blood loss after her transfer to theatre following her baby’s delivery. However, all claims relating to Ms Tariq’s care and treatment before the transfer to theatre were denied.

An internal review found delays in recognising a young woman who had just given birth was in shock were a “key causal factor” in Ms Tariq’s death.

The review into Ms Tariq’s death found her skin pallor was “initially less obvious” due to her ethnicity. She was a microbiologist in Ireland and originally from Pakistan.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a sad and tragic case. He extended sympathy to Mr Ul Hassan and his extended family.

Outside the Fourt Courts on Wednesday, Mr Ul Hassan said he hoped this does not happen to anyone again.

He said the settlement of his actions for nervous shock and over his wife’s death has brought “some sort of closure” knowing the reassurances he has been given by the HSE. The reassurances relate to ensuring recommendations following Ms Tariq’s death are met “and fixes are being put in place” to prevent this occurring again.

The couple had planned to have more children and buy a home in Ireland.