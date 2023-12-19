Hospital apologises for failings in care of woman (38) who died along with unborn son

The court was told there was an 'abject failure of care' in the case of Ms Corrigan and her unborn son. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

A hospital has apologised in the High Court for the “failings in the care” of a 38-year-old woman who died along with her unborn son.

St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, offered “sincere and heartfelt apologies” to Clive Corrigan and extended family for the “devastating outcome and loss” of his wife, Dorcas, and his unborn son, Bill, five years ago.

The apology was read to the court as Mr Corrigan from Ballon, Co Carlow, settled for a substantial sum an action against the Health Service Executive (HSE) over the death of his wife and unborn baby.

The apology from the hospital manager added: “I would like to reassure you that lessons have been learned from these tragic events and to reiterate our apologies for the devastating outcome and loss for which we offer our deepest condolences to you and your family.”

The family’s senior counsel, Liam Reidy, told the court there was an “abject failure of care” in the case of Ms Corrigan and her unborn son.

He said it was their case that there equally was “an abject failure of communication” with her husband.

Counsel said there was a “wait and see approach” by various doctors in the hospital and, he added, there was a “disgraceful lack of communication and empathy” for Mr Corrigan.

He said that when Ms Corrigan was admitted to St Luke’s she had sepsis and required urgent intervention.

Ms Corrigan, who already had three daughters, was 28 weeks pregnant with her son when she was admitted to St Luke’s on January 22nd, 2018, and transferred to the maternity unit.

Ms Corrigan, who was having episodes of shaking, was examined and blood tests were taken. It was decided she would get intravenous fluid to “kick start” her kidneys.

There was talk of moving Ms Corrigan to a Dublin hospital but she was admitted to St Luke’s coronary care unit. It was claimed that on the morning of January 23rd, when there had been no contact from the hospital, Mr Corrigan rang his wife’s mobile and she answered.

She indicated there had been no improvement overnight and, it was claimed, she was given to understand that she was due to be transferred to Dublin.

Ms Corrigan was finding it hard to talk and was receiving oxygen. When Mr Corrigan rang the unit he was told his wife was going to be moved to Dublin and she was very sick. Mr Corrigan attended the coronary care unit but did not see his wife and it was claimed the only doctor who spoke to him at this stage was the doctor with the ICU ambulance that had arrived from Dublin for the transfer.

Mr Corrigan, it was claimed, was placed in a small room and another doctor explained that the baby had no heartbeat. He was also told his wife had taken a turn for the worse. He remained in a waiting room and was told his wife was stabilised but she may not survive the journey to Dublin.

When he saw his wife he held her hand, which was cold. She later died of cardiac arrest.

Noting the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a very sad and tragic case and he extended his deepest sympathy to the Corrigan family.