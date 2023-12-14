George Nkencho inquest adjourned for six months as DPP direction awaited on Gsoc file

31/12/2020 - NEWS - Protestors gathered at Blanchardstown Garda Station this morning in support of George Nkencho (27) who was shot dead by gardaí during an incident in west Dublin yesterday afternoon. GV's from the protest. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

The inquest into the death of George Nkencho has been adjourned for a further six months, with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) yet to provide direction on the file prepared by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) following its investigation into the fatal shooting of the 27-year-old.

Gsoc investigating officer Stuart Duguid told Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Thursday that a file relating to the shooting of Mr Nkencho outside his home in Clonee, west Dublin in December 2020 was submitted to the director’s office in June.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane noted that this was “the situation on the last mention date” and granted an adjournment of six months. The next hearing was fixed for June 11th.

Dr Cullinane asked that the condolences of the court be conveyed to the Nkencho family, who were not present in court.

READ MORE

Mr Nkencho was shot dead in the front garden of his home by gardaí. He was armed with a knife at the time of his death and was shot a number of times after appearing to lunge at gardaí with the weapon.

Gardaí had previously tried to subdue him using Tasers and pepper spray after he was involved in an alleged assault in a nearby shop.

His family has been highly critical of the level of force deployed by An Garda Síochána during the incident and have stated that Mr Nkencho was suffering from mental health issues.