Family of woman who died after suicide attempt in hospital settles case for €650,000

A €650,000 settlement has been reached in a High Court action brought by the family of a 28-year-old woman who attempted suicide after being admitted to a Limerick hospital and who later died.

The court heard Melissa O’Brien was found unconscious in a toilet unit on March 5th, 2012, at what was then called Midwestern Regional Hospital, Limerick, and is now known as University Hospital, Limerick. Ms O’Brien was transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit and died on March 29th, 2012, the court heard.

Dr John O’Mahony SC told the court Ms O’Brien, a hairdresser, had two children and significant psychiatric difficulties.

Ms O’Brien’s mother, Jacqueline Quinn, of Watergate Flats, Limerick, sued the Health Service Executive (HSE) over the death of her daughter, Melissa O’Brien, of Peters Street, Limerick. The proceedings were also brought by Ms O’Brien’s daughter Emily Quirke (13).

Liability is admitted in the case.

On February 15th, 2012, Ms O’Brien was admitted as a patient to the acute psychiatric unit at the Midwestern Regional Hospital, Limerick. She was discharged two days later, it was claimed, but she was readmitted to the hospital due to ongoing concerns about her mental health.

On March 5th, Ms O’Brien was found in an unconscious state near the door of a temporary toilet that was installed during redevelopment works at the hospital. She was admitted to the intensive care unit after being diagnosed with a brain injury secondary to cardiac arrest following attempted suicide. She died on March 29th, 2012.

It was claimed there was a failure to properly monitor or supervise Ms O’Brien and a failure to properly assess the suicide risk.

It was further claimed the temporary toilets were allowed to be located at an allegedly unsafe distance from the high observation ward.

It was also alleged there was a failure to take any appropriate remedial or preventative action in respect of alleged ligature points in the temporary toilets.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Ms O’Brien’s family on what he called a very tragic case.