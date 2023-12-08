Man appears in court charged with murder of nursing assistant Odhran Kelly in Lurgan

Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of Odhran Kelly. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 23-year-old nursing assistant in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Gary Damien Scullion (31), from Edward Street in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

The body of Odhran Kelly, a nursing assistant, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street, in the early hours of Sunday.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused to the charge.

Asked if he understood the charge, the defendant said: “Yeah.”

Mr Kelly’s relatives wept.

No application for bail was made and Mr Scullion was remanded in custody. He will appear in court again on January 5th.

Two women appeared in court on Thursday charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly’s murder.

Stephanie McClelland (36), of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson (43), of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in Edward Street in Mr Kelly’s memory. – PA