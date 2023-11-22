Girl knocked down settles High Court case for €90,000

Mr Justice Michael O’Higgins, approving a settlement at the High Court, remarked that a girl hit by a car had, up to 2021, had 29 appointments at the Dental University Hospital.

A young girl who was hit by a car on a city street and sustained significant dental and facial injuries has settled a High Court action for €90,000.

Jayda Rose Kane Mooney was eight years old when she suffered multiple facial fractures and dental trauma, including a tooth embedded in her gum and other teeth missing, after the collision in the Liberties area of Dublin city.

Her counsel, Finbarr Fox SC, instructed by Ferrys Solicitors, told the court the girl was launched into the air by the impact, and that the car had hit her hard.

Counsel said the girl thought she had a green light in her favour and ran out when she should not have. It was their case that the driver was not keeping a lookout when he should have been.

Counsel said their side contended there was an unobstructed view, but that the driver failed to see the girl and was allegedly not having a proper lookout. Counsel said there was not a crossing at the point where the collision happened at the junction of Thomas Street and Oliver Bond Hill, and no green light.

Jayda Rose Kane Mooney (now aged 13), of Thomas Court, Thomas Street, Pimlico, Dublin, had through her grandmother Breda Mooney sued the driver of the car, Paul Redmond, of Portarlington, Co Laois, over the collision in Dublin city on May 3rd, 2018.

It was claimed there was a failure to drive with due care and attention and a failure to have regard for the safety of another person using the roadway. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to slow down, brake or take any other evasive action or otherwise manoeuvre the vehicle so as to avoid colliding with the pedestrian. The claims were denied.

Approving the settlement, which included €75,000 in general damages and €15,000 in special damages, Mr Justice Michael O’Higgins remarked that the girl had up to 2021 had 29 appointments at the Dental University Hospital.