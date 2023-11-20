Gardaí charge man with Dublin attack in which woman was stabbed on Chatham Street

The victim was attacked last Thursday night on Chatham Street, Dublin 2. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man over an assault in Dublin south inner city that resulted in a woman being stabbed. The victim was attacked last Thursday night on Chatham Street, Dublin 2.

Gardaí said that attack, at about 9.30pm, has been under investigation in recent days, adding a suspect has been arrested and charged and has already appeared before the courts.

The suspect, who is in his 20s, appeared before Dublin District Court at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning. Gardaí added as the matter was now before the courts, it had no further comment.

Sinn Féin spokesman on Justice, Pa Daly TD, expressed his concern at the attack, saying “everyone should have the right to feel safe and protected in Dublin and beyond”.

“But we know that the reality is that many communities feel badly let down,” he added. “There have been a number of high profile incidents in urban areas and Gardaí are already extremely stretched when it comes to responding to incidents.”