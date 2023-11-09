Ashling Murphy trial: Jozef Puska convicted of the murder of 23-year-old Offaly teacher

Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher and musician, was killed while out for a run near her home town of Tullamore, Co Offaly, in January 2022 Photograph: Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann/PA

Jozef Puska has been convicted by a jury at the Central Criminal Court of the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly early last year.

Puska had denied the murder of the 23-year-old school teacher at Grand Canal Way, Cappincur, Co Offaly, on January 12th, 2022.

Ms Murphy had 11 stab wounds in the right side of her neck which caused acute blood loss and her heart to stop.

Neither she nor Puska were known to each other, the court heard.

The jury of nine men and three women were asked by Mr Justice Tony Hunt at 3.35pm on Wednesday to begin their deliberations but were sent home at 4pm.

They resumed their deliberations when they returned to court on Thursday morning.

Ms Murphy’s parents Ray and Kathleen, her sister Amy, brother Cathal and her boyfriend Ryan Casey were in the packed courtroom when the verdict was delivered.

Family members of Mr Puska, including his parents, were also present.

At the time of her death, Ms Murphy, who graduated from Mary Immaculate teacher training college in October 2022, was working in the national school in Durrow, just a short drive from her home in Tullamore.

She drove to Daingean Road car park after school on January 12th before going jogging along the Grand Canal about 2.51pm. Her body was discovered in a bramble covered ditch at Cappincur about 3.30pm.

Puska, a 33-year-old father of five, with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, about 6km outside Tullamore, came to Ireland 10 years ago. He left his home in his native Slovakia aged 16 and went to Bratislava and then to the Czech Republic where he worked on building sites.

He lived for a time in Dublin with his family until they moved to Mucklagh in 2015.

The prosecution described the evidence against him as “overwhelming”, including admissions to murder he made in St James’s hospital in Dublin on January 14th, 2022, two days after Ms Murphy’s body was found. The jury also heard evidence that DNA from under Ms Murphy’s fingernails matched DNA profiles of Puska’s, with a one in 14,000 chance of it matching someone else.

Puska now faces a mandatory life sentence for murder.

More to follow ...