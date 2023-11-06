Stabbing victim identified alleged killer before dying, jury hears

The trial continues before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of seven men and five women and is expected to last for two weeks. Photograph: Tom Honan

A 40-year-old man who died after being stabbed was still conscious when gardaí arrived at the scene and was able to point out his alleged attacker, a murder trial has heard.

Andrew ‘Andy’ Cash of Highrath, Clara, Co Kilkenny, is accused of the murder of John Cash (40) at Hebron Road, Kilkenny City, on May 3th, 2022.

Mr Cash (30), a father of three, is also accused of assault causing harm to his sister, Elizabeth Cash, who is John Cash’s wife, and of the production of a knife during the course of a dispute or fight at about 12.30pm on the same date and location.

Mr Cash has pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

Garda Colm McMenamin told Michael Delaney SC, prosecuting, that he was travelling with Garda Jenny Hyland on the Hebron Road at about 12.30pm where he witnessed a “hysterical lady” on the side of the road trying to get the attention of the patrol van, which pulled in.

Garda McMenamin said he witnessed a man lying on the ground on the side of the road and another man about 70 metres way who was shouting abuse.

Garda McMenamin said he knew the man on the ground to be John ‘Danky’ Cash and that he recognised the second man to be Andy Cash, who he also knew.

Garda McMenamin asked John Cash what had happened and was told: “I’m after being stabbed by Andy Cash”.

The garda said John Cash was on the ground with one arm supporting him but could still turn and point at Andy Cash.

The garda beckoned a “very aggressive and argumentative” Andy Cash towards him before arresting him on suspicion of assault causing harm at 12.38pm.

Garda McMenamin said that after he arrested Andy Cash, the accused was still abusive towards his brother-in-law, “roaring and shouting that he had it coming”.

Garda McMenamin told Mr Delaney that Andy Cash smelled of alcohol and the accused said that he had drank two pints earlier that morning.

Garda McMenamin said Andy Cash was placed in the back of a patrol car with “some effort” and while still “roaring and shouting abuse towards John Cash”, whose condition was deteriorating.

The accused was then taken to Kilkenny Garda station and detained, said Garda McMenamin.

In his opening speech, Mr Delaney said there was a “certain history between the accused and his brother-in-law and the accused appears to have been of the view that John Cash had an extra-marital affair or affairs”.

“Whether that was the case is neither here nor there - this goes to Andrew Cash’s state of mind and to the question of motive,” Mr Delaney told the jury.

It is the State’s case that a “physical altercation” took place between the two men but that Andy Cash was the aggressor and began to swing at his brother-in-law.

Counsel said that John Cash went into cardiac arrest and that postmortem evidence will show that the deceased man had sustained two stab wounds, with the cause of death recorded as an 8cm deep stab wound to the left of his chest, penetrating the heart.

The trial continues before Ms Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of seven men and five women and is expected to last for two weeks.