Boy (7) with ADHD settles case over care at South Kerry CAMHS for €60,000

A boy with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) who claimed there were deficits in his care at the South Kerry Child and Adolescent and Mental Health Services (CAMHS) has settled a High Court action for €60,000.

The boy - who is now seven years old - cannot be identified by order of the court. The settlement is against the Health Service Executive.

In an affidavit to the High Court, the boy’s father said the family was given an apology over their son’s care. The apology came at a 2021 meeting after the CAMHS review into the service.

He said the CAMHS assistant director of nursing said a review of the boy’s file indicated there were deficits in the standard of his care.

“I am so sorry this happened to you, and I would like to offer sincere apologies for this and for the upset this has, and may cause to you and your family,” the apology read.

The boy was referred to CAMHS in March 2020 when he was four years old. He was diagnosed as having ADHD.

In May 2020, it was claimed, he was prescribed medication including an anti-psychotic drug and he continued to take them until November 2020. His mother became concerned by his behaviour on the medication and, it was claimed, made many attempts to contact CAMHS for advice and support. The family was frustrated by the alleged lack of an adequate response from CAMHS.

In November 2020, the boy’s mother allegedly decided to take her son off the medication.

In his affidavit to the court, the boy’s father said the findings of the review team of his son’s case included inappropriate prescribing of the anti-psychotic drug. It also said appointments were not sent out and there was poor treatment quality due to inadequate monitoring.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement.

A State compensation scheme was set up last year after the controversy over the care provided by South Kerry CAMHS was revealed.

A review of the care of 1,300 young people who attended the HSE-run service also took place. It found that the care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards which it should have and it detailed significant harm to 46 children and young people.