Ashling Murphy trial hears gardaí attempted CPR after finding body in canal ditch

A Garda has told the Ashling Murphy murder trial that he and a colleague did CPR for about ten minutes after locating the body of a woman in a ditch along the Grand Canal near Tullamore.

Garda Tom Dunne said there was “a lot of blood” on the woman’s face and her hair was matted and some of it was caught in briars.

She was wearing a navy jacket and leggings and had a necklace around her neck with the word “Ashling”, he said. When he and paramedics lifted her body onto the tarmac path, he could see holes or puncture wounds under her neck.

He agreed he had said in a statement he could not feel a pulse. If there was one, it was very faint, he said.

He was giving evidence on Thursday, the third day of the trial at the Central Criminal Court of Jozef Puska (33), of Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly.

Through an interpreter, Mr Puska, a native of Slovakia living in Ireland 12 years, has denied the murder of Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, on January 12th 2022.

Ms Murphy’s parents, Raymond and Kathleen, her sister Amy and brother Cathal, were again in attendance for the trial before Mr Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of nine men and three women. Members of Mr Puska’s family were also in the packed courtroom.

The jury has heard the defence accepts that Ms Murphy’s cause of death was as identified by a doctor who found stab wounds to her neck and that there were no other contributory factors.

In examination by Anne Marie Lawlor SC, for the DPP, Garda Dunne said he answered a call to the Tullamore Garda station public office about 3.35pm on January 12th 2022 from a male who sounded very distressed. The man said there was a body in the ditch and mentioned Boland’s Lock and Digby Bridge. It was obvious something serious had happened and the caller explained how to get to the scene, he said.

Once the call ended, he said he went to the detectives’ office in the station and said there was potentially a serious incident and asked for assistance.

He left the station with Garda Shane Hunter in a Garda car and near the canal they met two or three females dressed in exercise clothing who said there was someone in the ditch on the far side of the canal.

From hanging up the phone, he estimated it took 8-10 minutes to drive to a location down the canal line. There were two males standing there – whom Ms Lawlor said were Enda Molloy and Janusz Wilko, he said. Enda Molloy told them to look into the ditch and he could see straightaway a body in the ditch, perhaps five or six feet down.

The body was female, he said. She was wearing a navy jacket zipped up the neck, navy leggings and a pink woolly hat was close to her body.

He got out of the car, putting on disposable gloves as he did so, and went down to the body and began doing CPR, he said. Other gardaí had arrived and were seeking information.

He and another Garda did chest compressions for maybe ten minutes, he said.

There was a lot of blood on her face, her hair was matted, it was kind of caught in the briars, he said. “There was an awful lot of blood.” Her top was a kind of camogie top, a local club one.

Paramedics and an ambulance arrived and the woman’s body was lifted from the scene, he said. Her jacket and her blue runners came off as she was being lifted onto the tarmac, he said.

When the body was on the tarmac, the head went back and holes or punctures wounds could be seen under her neck, he said. There was a phone in her jacket pocket, a safe key, and a necklace with the word “Ashling” on it. He saw sunglasses on the slope down to where she had been.

He observed a bike close to where the body had been which was “quite distinctive”, he said , He believed it had bright green on the front of it.

Garda Hunter said Garda Dunne told him and other gardaí about receiving a call on 15.35pm on January 12th 2022. He could see the matter was urgent and left the station with Garda Dunne. They met three females along the canal, slowed down the patrol car and the women, who were very distressed, directed them to an area. They went a bit further and saw two males, one whom he believed was Enda Molloy flagged them down, they stopped the car and told them to look down there.

He said there was what appeared to be a female lying on her back and Garda Dune went down to her and began performing CPR. He made contact with other gardaí and the ambulance service. His understanding up to arriving at the scene was there had been a serious assault.

The individual was lying on her back and the left leg was elevated possibly beside a tree stump. He assumed she was female because of the long hair on her head.

Garda Hunter said, “to give the best chance”, he and Garda Dunne alternated CPR. He noted heavy blood and hair was matted to the head. He estimated there were ten lacerations.

He said the woman had a phone and a fitness app on which could be seen the duration of activity was one hour 24 minutes and 20 seconds and distance 3.2km. He noted the time on that app was 4.15pm.

Under cross-examination, he agreed there was very dense vegetation and he estimated the body was three to four feet down from the verge. He did not have a note of it being seven feet in.

He became aware of what Ms Murphy was wearing when he was performing CPR. He recalled a pink hat near the body.

He said his note was that the scene was declared a crime scene at 5.34pm and members of the technical bureau arrived at 7.08pm

Emma Doyle, who is from the Tullamore area, said her parents and brother live near Cappincur and she went to their home on the afternoon of January 12th 2022. She went for a walk with her dog after 3pm.

While she was walking on the footpath, towards Daingean, she saw a woman come around a corner and a man was on a bicycle close behind her. She thought they might be together but the cyclist then passed the woman.

The bicycle was neon green on the front, the handlebars were straight, she said. The cyclist had a black tracksuit top, she believed it has a red logo, and dark tracksuit bottoms. His hair was a tight crew cut, he had striking eyes and sallow skin, she said.

Asked by Ms Lawlor did she form a view where he was from, she said: " I didn’t think he was Irish”. They said hello as he went past. She passed two other people, a woman and a man.

Later at her parents house, she heard voices outside, went out and spoke with Jenna Stack and Aoife Marron, who appeared upset about something.

She said they said a girl had been attacked down the canal. She said Ms Stack said she saw a bicycle and saw legs kicking up and down, that she had shouted at him to stop, she was calling the guards and he looked at her and told her to “f off”.

Under cross-examination by Seoirse O Dulaing BL, for Mr Puska, she said she had said “hi” to the man on the bike and he said “hi” back and he had “real light pale eyes”.

The trial continues.