Man (26) found guilty of the murder of father-to-be Conor Quinn in Mallow, Co Cork

A 26-year-old man has been found guilty of the murder of father to be Conor Quinn (24) who died after he sustained a stab wound to the chest on Bridge Street in Mallow, Co Cork on July 12th, 2018.

Jurors at the trial of Tyler ‘Tiggy’ Jackson took just under seven hours to return a 10 -2 verdict at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork on Thursday.

Mr Jackson, formerly of Ballydaheen West, Mallow in Co Cork was found guilty by majority verdict of the murder of Mr Quinn, who was a Galway native who resided in Tipperary town.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon thanked the jurors for their service and excused them from further jury service for a period of five years.

Mr Jackson was remanded in custody for sentencing at 2pm next Tuesday. The case was adjourned to allow the family to prepare victim impact statements.

The trial began on October 4th where jurors heard that Mr Quinn attended the Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant, Co Cork with his cousins on the day the fatal stabbing occurred. His girlfriend Stephanie was heavily pregnant at the time of his death.

In an outline of the case to the jury at the opening of the trial Ray Boland, prosecuting barrister, said that members of the group left the fair in Buttevant on the evening of July 12th, 2018 and stopped off for food in Mallow.

Mr Boland, SC, said that the companions parked on Main Street in the town that evening.

“Conor Quinn spotted Tyler Jackson. Conor Quinn got out of his car and confronted Tyler Jackson — also known by his nickname ‘Tiggy.’

He said that the first exchange between Mr Jackson and Mr Quinn occurred at 7.59pm. Mr Boland said that it was the prosecution case that a second interaction occurred between the two men at 8.38pm.

“At 8.38pm the deceased and his party were stopped in traffic on Bridge Street. The deceased was in the front (passenger) seat of the car. Conor Quinn spotted Tyler Jackson across the road.

He left the car to confront Tyler Jackson. It was a physical confrontation — a scuffle between them.

Tyler Jackson struck Conor Quinn once in the chest and ran away. Conor Quinn went back to his companions and said to his cousins, ‘He is after stabbing me.’

By coincidence there was an ambulance also stopped in traffic. They went to the ambulance. He (Conor) collapsed, never regained consciousness and died”, the court heard.

State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster told the jury that Mr Quinn died of haemorrhage, shock and partial lung collapse after he sustained a single stab wound to the chest. She said that the stab wound measured eight to 12 centimetres in depth, penetrated the heart and fractured a rib. She said Mr Quinn suffered “massive blood loss” in the incident.

Conor Quinn was originally from Loughrea in Co Galway but grew up in Tipperary town. He was laid to rest at St Michael’s cemetery in Tipperary on July 19th, 2018.

Fr Eugene Everard told mourners at the funeral mass of Conor at St Michael’s Church in Tipperary that he should have been getting ready for the birth of his and his partner’s baby, but instead lost his life.