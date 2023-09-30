Man (30s) to be charged with assault on Dublin’s Dawson St that left man (20s) in critical condition

Gardaí are continuing to call on people to come forward who may have witnessed the assault on Dawson Street in the early hours of Friday morning. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

Gardaí in Pearse Street have charged a man (30s) who was arrested on Friday morning following the serious assault of another man (20s) on Dawson Street, Dublin 2. He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

The man (20s), who suffered serious injuries in the assault, remains in critical condition in hospital. The assault happened at about .:45am following an altercation between the two men.

The man in his early 20s was removed from the scene to St James’s Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The man in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in South Dublin.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Dawson Street on Friday morning, between 1.30am and 2.00am, and who may have camera footage (including dashcam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.