Man who allegedly barricaded himself into Ballina house charged with threatening to kill

The accused was remanded in custody to October 6th.

A Polish national appeared at a special sitting of the District Court in Castlebar, Co Mayo, on Friday on charges including a threat to kill, the production of a knife in the course of a dispute and the theft of almost €700.

The charges against Matusz Batiuk, with an address at Tone House, Tone Street, Ballina, arise from incidents at Market Square, Ballina, on Wednesday after the accused allegedly barricaded himself into a house resulting in a stand-off with gardaí that lasted for several hours.

Evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Batiuk was given by Sgt Pat McCann and Garda Alan McGrath of Ballina Garda station.

Sgt McCann told presiding Judge Fiona Lydon that when he arrested the accused at 18.04pm on Thursday, he made no reply to a number of the charges.

On the charge of stealing €699.71, he replied: “Not guilty. I took the money because they owe me money.”

Cathy McDarby, solicitor, who represented the accused, said there was no application for bail.

Ms McDarby applied for legal aid on the basis that the accused is on social welfare and is a suitable applicant.

The accused was remanded in custody to October 6th to appear before Harristown (Castlerea Court) vide video-link.

At the request of Ms McDarby, Judge Lydon recommended that the accused receive appropriate medical and psychiatric assessment while in prison.

The charges before the court involve Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, Section 4 of the Criminal (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001, and Section 9 (I) of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.