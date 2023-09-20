Man remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of pensioner in Cork earlier this year

Det Garda Caitríona Molloy of Watercourse Road Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Aaron Woulfe made no reply. File photograph: Dave Meehan

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a pensioner who died in hospital almost a month after being assaulted in Cork City.

Aaron Woulfe (29) was brought before Cork District Court on Wednesday over the murder of Florrie O’Sullivan (68) at Glentrasna Court, The Glen on March 11th last.

Det Garda Caitríona Molloy of Watercourse Road Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Woulfe made no reply.

Sgt Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and was consenting to the accused going forward on a signed plea of guilty if the situation arose.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said there was no question of his client going forward on a signed plea of guilty and said gardaí would need to prepare a book of evidence in the case.

Mr Woulfe, of Glentrasna Court, The Glen, was previously charged with assault causing harm to Mr O’Sullivan, but Sgt Lyons said the State was now withdrawing that charge.

Sgt Lyons applied for a remand in custody for a week and Mr Buttimer said his client was consenting given that Cork District Court had no jurisdiction to grant bail on a murder charge.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded Mr Woulfe in custody to appear in court again on September 27th by video link and also granted him free legal aid.

The late Mr O’Sullivan was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital after he was found with injuries on the street at Glentrasna Court at around 8.30pm on March 11th last.

He underwent emergency surgery at Cork University Hospital and was subsequently put on a ventilator in the hospital’s intensive care unit, where he died on April 6th.

Mr O’Sullivan, a bachelor, was a native of Adrigole in West Cork and had lived for many years in rented accommodation on Langford Row in Cork City centre and more recently in Carrigaline.