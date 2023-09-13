Bail refused for three men involved in Galway violence amid ‘riot between factions’

The court was told the violent disorder incidents allegedly relate to an 'ongoing serious feud between two families in Galway city'. Photograph: iStock

Five men have appeared in court charged in connection with alleged feud related violence in Galway city at the weekend.

Lee Ward (19), Nathan Ward (24), Eddie Ward (44), PJ Ward (20) and Jason Ward (18) were brought before Galway District Court on Wednesday.

All are charged with committing violent disorder at locations in Galway city on the evening of Sunday, September 10th.

The court was told the incidents allegedly relate to an “ongoing serious feud between two families in Galway city”.

Lee Ward, with an address at Coole Park, Bohermore, Galway, and Jason Ward, with an address at Radharc Na Gréine, Monivea Road, Mervue, are each charged with violent disorder at Circle K, College Road, Galway, on September 10th.

Lee Ward is further charged with violent disorder at the Galway shopping centre, Headford Road, also on September 10th.

PJ Ward, a married father of one with an address in Galway city, is charged with violent disorder at the car-park of the Galway shopping centre.

Following an application from PJ Ward’s solicitor, Valerie Corcoran, Judge Gearty ordered that the accused’s address not be published.

Eddie Ward and Nathan Ward, both with addresses at Coole Park, Bohermore, are each charged with violent disorder at the laneway between the car park and the Galway shopping centre.

Gardaí opposed bail for Lee Ward, Eddie Ward and PJ Ward.

There was no objection to bail for Nathan Ward and Jason Ward, subject to both abiding by conditions.

After three bail hearings, Judge Deirdre Gearty refused bail for Lee Ward and Eddie Ward and remanded both men in custody to appear again via video link at Galway District Court on September 20th.

PJ Ward was granted bail subject to conditions and he and Nathan Ward were remanded on bail to appear again in court on October 18th.

As part of their bail conditions, both men were ordered not to have any contact with any members of a named family including by social media.

As part of bail conditions for Jason Ward, Gda Simon Tierney of Galway Garda station, asked that the court order him not to engage in social media videos “inciting any further feud violence”.

Judge Gearty said she would alter the condition to state that Jason Ward should not make any videos “good, bad or indifferent. Full stop”.

Jason Ward must also stay out of Galway city, Headford Road, Bohermore, Westside and College Road.

Det Gerry Carroll of Galway Garda station objected to bail for Eddie Ward on a number of grounds, including the seriousness of the charge.

He said it is alleged the incident on Sunday is part of an “ongoing feud” between two families based in Galway city that has “escalated” in recent weeks.

Det Carroll

said it is alleged Eddie Ward was “involved in a riot between two families involved in a very serious feud”.

Det Carroll said a file has yet to be submitted to the DPP as gardaí believe up to 50 people may have been involved.

Judge Gearty said she was refusing bail for reasons including the seriousness of the offence.

Earlier, Garda Mark Kelly told the court he objected to bail for Lee Ward on a number of grounds.

Garda Kelly told the court it will be alleged that at around 6.08pm on Sunday, at Circle K, College Road, Lee Ward and a large group of males engaged in “violent and threatening behaviour”.

Garda Kelly said it is further alleged that 20 minutes later at the Galway Shopping Centre on the Headford Road, Lee Ward and up to 30 or 40 males were involved in a “very serious and violent incident”.

“It’s what I would call a riot between two factions”, Gda Kelly added.

Solicitor for Lee Ward, Valerie Corcoran,

said her client would be willing to abide by any bail conditions set down by the court and his family would be willing to make a substantial financial lodgement.

Garda Kelly said no conditions would satisfy him with regards to the granting of bail for Lee Ward.

Judge Gearty said she had considered the issues and was refusing bail for Lee Ward.