Courier remanded in custody charged with possession of €141,000 from proceeds of crime

Andrzej Slyk told gardaí he found the bag with the money in it in a bin on a ferry to Ireland. Photograph: Agency Stock

A Polish courier has been remanded in custody after gardaí charged him over a seizure of almost €141,000 in suspected crime proceeds.

Andrzej Slyk (38) must lodge €125,000 bail to be released pending trial, a judge ruled on Saturday.

Gardaí, attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team, arrested two people and seized €140,960 during a search operation at a house in Drimnagh, Dublin 12, on Thursday evening.

Garda Simon Cadam told Dublin District Court that Mr Slyk, with an address at 41-400 Myslowice, Poland, made no reply when charged under section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

Mr Slyk is accused of possessing alleged proceeds of criminal conduct, which, on conviction, carries a maximum 14-year sentence.

Objecting to bail, Garda Cadam alleged Mr Slyk was caught red-handed on a couch in the house. He alleged the accused had a backpack holding a Dunnes Stores bag with the money after travelling to Ireland in his van earlier that day.

He said the accused told gardaí he found the bag in a bin on a ferry to Ireland.

The garda feared he would evade justice if granted bail and did not account properly for the money, “believed to be from criminal conduct”.

Garda Cadam said Mr Slyk gave a vague story and did not know who he collected it from or where it was going. He had driven over in his van using his identity card, and the defence told the court his passport had expired and was in his vehicle, which has been seized.

Gardaí released a woman (40s) without charge and will prepare a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions while investigations continue.