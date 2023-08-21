Man accused of Grafton Street stabbing found with knife on Luas minutes later, court hears

Dublin District Court heard the accused was arrested “almost immediately” travelling on the Luas at St Stephen’s Green and had bloodstains on his clothes and a knife “beside him”. Photograph: Collins Courts.

A man accused of stabbing another man on Dublin’s Grafton Street was found with bloodstains on his clothing and a knife on a Luas tram minutes after the alleged attack, a court has heard.

Mohamed Akrouf (30), with an address at Lower Rathmines Road, Dublin 6, was charged with assault causing harm to a man, also in his 30s, at Grafton Street, in the early hours of Sunday. He also faced a related charge for possessing a knife as a weapon.

Garda Martin O’Rourke told Dublin District Court on Monday the accused “made no reply” to the charges. Voicing flight risk concerns, he objected to bail.

He said the accused was arrested “almost immediately” travelling on the Luas at St Stephen’s Green and had bloodstains on his clothes and a knife “beside him on the Luas”.

READ MORE

The contested bail hearing was told there were witnesses, and the incident was captured on CCTV. Afterwards, the accused told gardaí he was “sorry for what happened”, the court heard.

There was video evidence of the accused at the scene in a fight with the injured party, the court was also told.

Mr Akrouf, an Algerian national, came to Ireland in November last year. Garda O’Rourke feared he could apply for an Algerian passport without gardaí knowing, and a flight could be booked on his behalf from outside the State.

Pleading for bail, Danica Kinane said her client was unemployed but had applied for a work permit three months ago, and it remains outstanding. He intended to work if given the opportunity.

She added that he could provide an address and would abide by any conditions, including signing on twice daily at a garda station.

“It is possible there is a defence from the account I have been given,” she said.

Judge Michele Finan said the presumptions of innocence and bail were fundamental principles but refused the defendant’s application due to the seriousness of the case.

The judge granted legal aid and remanded the defendant in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.