Broadcaster awaiting trial on child sex charge has bail terms varied to allow travel abroad

Bail terms were varied on Monday to allow a broadcaster and entertainer who is awaiting trial on three charges of the defilement of a child to go abroad for two weeks.

The application was made to Judge Orla Crowe in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court by barrister Ian Woodland who said there was no objection from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused is to be given back his passport for the period August 3rd to August 17th, and has been instructed to give details of his flights to the investigating members of An Garda Siochana. Agreeing to the variation in the man’s bail terms, Judge Crowe said the passport was to be returned on August 18th at the latest.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of engaging in a sexual act - oral sex - with a child who was under 17 years of age on 14 December 2010, on an unknown date in 2010, and on an unknown date between August 2010 and 23 January 2011. The trial is due to take place in October.