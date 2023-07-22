Man accused of using Grindr app to target and rob gay men

Bail was set at €1,000, and the accused was ordered to stay out of Dundalk unless for scheduled court appearances.

A Dublin man has been accused of using the Grindr app dating to carry out a spate of violent knife robberies targeting gay men in Dundalk.

Michael Quinn (24), Cara Close, Priorswood, Coolock, is accused of two counts of robbery and one attempted robbery in the Co Louth town over three dates in June and July this year.

Gardaí arrested Mr Quinn on Friday and charged him in advance of his appearance before Judge Brendan Toale at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Bail was set at €1,000, and he was ordered to obey strict conditions and to stay out of Dundalk unless for scheduled court appearances.

Gda Siobhán McCoy objected to bail due to the seriousness of the case. She told the court that the first alleged incident was on June 24th when a man alleged he met the accused through the Grindr app and invited him to his home.

The court heard that he “produced a knife” when he got inside and threatened the man to get his bank card.

Gda McCoy said he was in fear and was instructed to get into his own car, allegedly driven by the accused to an ATM to make a withdrawal. However, the alleged victim “jumped out and raised the alarm”.

The accused allegedly drove off in his car and stole his two mobile phones, bank card and wallet.

The court heard the man later gave gardaí the accused’s pictures from his Grindr and TikTok social media profiles.

The contested bail hearing was told that on July 18th, another man using the dating app arranged to meet, and they went to the alley in the town.

It was claimed the accused “produced a knife and attacked the injured party”, placing him in a headlock and demanding his phone.

That man suffered a cut to his face but managed to escape and notify gardaí.

A third man maintained he met him through Grindr on July 20th.

He later told gardaí that the accused got into his car and he drove to a cul-de-sac. “At that point, the accused pulled out a knife and demanded cash and bank cards,” the garda alleged.

The court heard that the man handed over €60 and his bank card before he managed to escape, and the accused allegedly left the scene on foot.

A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the accused was expected to face trial on indictment at the Circuit Court level.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave said his client denies the charges but has offered to obey a list of strict bail terms. He said his client could live at his family home in Coolock and agreed to stay out of Dundalk.

He added that Mr Quinn, who has accepted he had gone to the UK previously, had evidence that he had been continuously living in this jurisdiction.

The court heard that he was attending counselling, was in a long-standing relationship with his girlfriend, and had lived in Dundalk with her since last September.

Counsel said this was not the trial of the underlying case and that the evidence given could not be cross-examined.

A refusal would see his client, who had the presumption of innocence, in custody for a considerable period before his trial, which may not be reached until 2025, counsel submitted.

Judge Toale set bail in Mr Quinn’s bond of €1,000, of which half must be lodged.

He ordered him to surrender travel documents before release, and then he must reside at his address in Coolock, remain out of Dundalk save for court hearings, and sign on daily at his local Garda station.

Judge Toale remanded the accused, who did not give evidence at the bail hearing, in custody with consent to bail to appear at Dundalk District Court on Wednesday. Legal aid was granted.