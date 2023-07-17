‘I was easy prey’: Man jailed for ‘cold, predatory and premeditated’ rape of former work colleague

Shane Noonan has been jailed for seven years for raping a woman at a house party in Co Mayo. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A Co Mayo man who raped a young woman at a house party as she drifted in and out of consciousness on a bathroom floor has been given an eight-year sentence with the final year suspended.

Ciara Mangan, who waived her right to anonymity, told the Central Criminal Court how she felt unwell after being handed an open can of cider at the party. She said Shane Noonan (28) made a “beeline” for her and guided her into an upstairs bathroom where he raped her.

“I was easy prey, extremely vulnerable and defenceless. My control was taken from me. I stood no chance,” she said.

Ms Mangan told the court that Noonan walked out and left her alone on the floor afterward the assault.

“The absolute disregard for my life is unforgivable,” she said. “I was left to choke on my own vomit that night and am lucky to still be alive.”

Noonan, of Castlehilll Park, Turlough Road, Castlebar, pleaded guilty to raping Ms Mangan at an address in Castlebar on May 11th, 2013. He has no previous convictions. He and Ms Mangan were both 18-years-old at the time and were co-workers at a fast food restaurant.

‘Rape comments’

Followinng the rape, Ms Mangan said she was subjected to “rape comments” and “rape songs” by colleagues in her then-workplace when the owner was absent.

“I get very distressed and emotional thinking about this abuse on top of what had happened to me,” she said, “To say this was absolute hell on earth is putting it lightly.

“I felt confused, embarrassed, disregarded, bullied, stressed, overwhelmed and that I wouldn’t be believed,” she added.

Ms Mangan said she began to doubt herself “because colleagues found it funny and a source of entertainment”.

“This torture and abuse is one of the reasons I didn’t report the rape to the gardaí sooner than I did,” she said.

The incident continues to have an impact on Ms Mangan, the court heard, including flashbacks, panic attacks, anxiety, depression, post traumatic stress and issues with trust and relationships.

“As a result of being raped, I feel so unbelievably degraded, tarnished and violated,” she said.

“I hope to move on, although I can never forget...This will be where I take back control of my life that was stolen from me. My life that has been in Shane Noonan’s hands for far too long. It was never his to destroy in the first place.”

Vulnerable

Passing sentence on Monday, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon said it was a cold, predatory and premeditated rape of a young woman obviously in a vulnerable position. She noted Ms Mangan had no assistance from her assailant after the rape.

The judge set a headline sentence of 10 years. She noted a probation report outlined that Noonan accepts responsibility for the rape but says he cannot remember it, recalling events before and afterwards and offering no explanation why.

Ms Justice Creedon noted in mitigation that Noonan had no mental health or addiction issues and was in a stable relationship with no dependents. A forensic psychological report placed him at low risk of reoffending. She said his guilty plea was the most significant mitigating factor.

She also noted his apology and lack of subsequent and previous offending.

Ms Justice Creedon imposed a sentence of eight years with the final year suspended on conditions including an assessment for a sex offender treatment programme.

Ms Mangan read her own victim statement to the court outlining the damaging and continuing effects on her and her family’s life.

“I always say that the moment I was raped, my soul left my body. Part of Ciara was stolen, changed, damaged, hurt and destroyed. I will never be the same Ciara I was before the rape.”

Reluctant

She recalled being reluctant to go to the party but had been encouraged to go by others. She said within a short time of arriving at the party she had been raped, while it was still bright outside.

She played the events of the night over in her mind, questioning herself about why she did not she say no to going to the party, why did she not open her own drink, why did not she bring a friend.

“I wish every day that I could turn back time and change one of those decisions,” she said. “I was given a life sentence the day Shane Noonan raped me and I have to live with this pain for the rest of my life. There was no choice in the matter. It doesn’t go away.”

She thanked family and friends who have supported her through the process, the gardai and the Rape Crisis Centre.

“I finally feel like a survivor now, rather than a victim,” Ms Mangan said.