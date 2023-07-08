Block-maker fined €75,000 after employee’s hand cut off while clearing cement blockage

The company pleaded guilty to committing an offence under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act of 2005. Photograph: Graham Hughes/Photocall Ireland.

The Health and Safety Authority has indicated that a Tipperary concrete block-making company has been fined €75,000 after an employee had his right hand cut off while clearing a blockage of cement from an auger.

On Friday at Waterford Circuit Court, Judge Eugene O’Kelly imposed the fine on Gleeson Concrete Unlimited of Farnaclara in Donohill for breaches of health and safety legislation.

The company pleaded guilty to committing an offence under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act of 2005. The offence was that they failed to manage and conduct work activities in such a way as to ensure the safety of employees.

The prosecution arose after an incident where a worker lost a limb at the plant following an incident on March 31st, 2021. Gleeson Concrete has been in operation since 1958 and is one of the leading suppliers of concrete products in Tipperary, Limerick and North Cork.

Mark Cullen, assistant chief executive of the HSA, said that certain activities involve hazards that pose significantly higher levels of risk.

“[These are] risks that give rise to the potential of serious personal injury if not identified and managed appropriately,” he said. “It is essential that employers manage and conduct the work activities being carried out at the place of work to ensure the safety, health and welfare of all employees.”