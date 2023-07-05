New jury sworn in for murder trial after issue arises

A new jury had to be empanelled on Wednesday for the trial of a man who denies murdering a friend who was “lured” to a country lane before being “riddled” with bullets in an “execution-style” killing, after an issue arose in the case.

The trial of Conor Dolan at the Central Criminal Court was in its second day when Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury of seven men and five women that she would discharge them of their duty after the matter arose just before lunchtime.

“Something has arisen so we cannot proceed with the trial. Thank you very much for the time you have given up to this date and I am formally discharging you from the trial,” Ms Justice Creedon told the jury.

In his opening speech, Lorcan Staines SC, prosecuting, said that it is the State’s case that Neil Fitzgerald was “lured” to a country lane just outside Dublin by his trusted friend, Mr Dolan, before being “riddled” with bullets in an execution-style killing.

Mr Staines said the prosecution will use circumstantial evidence to prove that Mr Dolan arranged to pick up the deceased from a pub in Tallaght before driving to the remote area where Mr Fitzgerald’s body would be discovered the following day.

Mr Dolan (33) with an address at Ashbrook Apartments, Navan Road, Dublin 7, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Fitzgerald (36) at Hills Lane, Crooksling, Tallaght, Dublin 24, on June 5th, 2016.

Mr Staines said Mr Fitzgerald’s body was found on a quiet country lane where south Dublin turns into countryside. He was, Mr Staines said, “riddled with bullets” having been shot six times. Counsel suggested that the jury will not have much difficulty in concluding that Mr Fitzgerald was executed and that his killing was murder. The second question, as to whether it was Mr Dolan who committed the murder, will take up more time, he said.

The trial, which is scheduled for a maximum of three weeks, will resume tomorrow when Mr Staines will again give his opening speech to the new jury of six men and six women.