Cork radio presenter resolves court action over broadcast location

A local radio presenter has resolved a High Court action he took against his employer following a row about where he could present some of his shows from.

The case was taken by David ‘Dave’ Macardle, who has presented the ‘Dave Mac’s Drive’ programme on Cork radio station RedFm for several years, against Siteridge Limited, which trades as RedFm.

The High Court heard on Monday that the proceedings have been resolved and the action could be struck out. No details of any agreement between the parties were given in open court.

The dispute centred on an alleged demand by the station that Mr Macardle cease his current arrangement of presenting the show from Dublin three days a week and instead host it from its Cork studio on all five weekdays.

Last May, his lawyers secured a temporary High Court injunction allowing Mr Macardle to present his show under those arrangements.

The radio station, represented by Brian Conroy BL, denied any wrongdoing and told the court it intended to oppose Mr Macardle’s proceedings.

That temporary order was subsequently replaced by various undertakings from the defendant, including that the plaintiff can continue to present the show two days a week from Cork and three days a week from Dublin, pending the outcome of the action.

The defendant also agreed that it would not get anyone else to present the programme and that it would take no steps to terminate Mr Macardle’s position until the proceedings were resolved.

In his action, Mr Macardle claime he had presented the show, which is broadcast between 4pm and 7pm, Monday to Friday, for several years.

He claimed that as part of his contract of employment it was agreed he could present his show from its Cork-based studio for two days a week and from a Dublin studio three days a week.

He claims this arrangement was in place for almost two years and had been agreed with the station’s previous management.

He claimed that after the station came under different management he was informed he must broadcast the programme five days a week from the Cork studio.

He also claimed he was told that if he did not broadcast all of the shows from the Cork studio another unnamed colleague would host the programme in his place.

He claimed his employer’s refusal to allow him to host the show from the Dublin studio amounted to a breach of his contract of employment.

Mr Macardle further claimed his reputation would be damaged if he was prevented from hosting the programme.

The station had denied all of the claims.