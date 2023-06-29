Judge seeks updated psychiatric report on man who threw soup at painting in gallery

Thomas Shinnick (27) previously pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the painting he threw soup at in Cork's Crawford Art Gallery. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

The case against a man who threw a container of soup at a painting in Cork’s Crawford Art Gallery to highlight the dangers of climate change has been adjourned to allow a psychiatrist to provide an updated assessment of the accused.

Judge Marian O’Leary requested an updated report on Thomas Shinnick (27) from Kilcolman West, Buttevant, Co Cork, who previously pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to the painting at the gallery in Cork city on November 10th last.

The judge earlier this week heard from Shinnick, who asked to address the court and explain his intention when throwing soup at George Atkinson’s Anatomical Study.

He said he did no “no damage” to the painting as it was protected by glass and that he would “never have done it” if this was not the case.

READ MORE

‘Ridiculous action’

“I did not kill anyone, but climate change will. I recognise that it is a ridiculous action, and I am not saying everyone should be throwing soup at paintings,” he said. “I am not a criminal. I am a scared little kid trying to fight for their future.”

He said more than a billion tonnes of food is wasted annually and he chose to throw soup at the painting in reference to the fact that many people across Ireland are currently reliant on soup kitchens amid the cost of living crisis.

Insp James O’Donovan told an earlier hearing that Shinnick had a screwdriver with him on the day and told gardaí he had been planning to screw the frame off the painting, but he did not do so.

The case was previously adjourned due to a separate matter, in which Shinnick pleaded guilty to three charges of resisting arrest, refusing to give his name and address, and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour in an incident when he refused to pay a bus fare.

Insp Brendan McKenna said gardaí were called to the incident on Model Farm Road in Cork on May 3rd, 2022. Shinnick closed his fist and threw a punch at Garda Anthony Sugrue, but missed before telling the garda, “You are lucky, I didn’t stab you, I will stab you the next time”.

Mental health difficulties

Diarmuid Kelleher, Shinnick’s solicitor, said his client had not been in any trouble until he turned 24 and began experiencing mental health difficulties which culminated in him falling out with his parents, leaving home and ending up sleeping rough in Cork city.

Mr Kelleher said Shinnick has made good progress since November with help from Focus Ireland, Cork Simon and Housing First. He now has a flat in Charleville, where he is visited by two nurses twice weekly, and a case worker, Melanie Kennedy, who is working closely with him.

Ms Kennedy told the court that Shinnick is very calm now and she was not aware of him causing difficulty to anyone. She said Shinnick is doing a horticulture course with a view to obtaining employment.

Mr Kelleher said his client is again on good terms again with his parents, who were willing to pay the €450 clean-up costs incurred by the Crawford Art Gallery following the soup incident, which Shinnick intended to repay them for .

The judge remanded Shinnick on bail to appear again on September 14th.