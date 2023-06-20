Garda appears in court charged with stealing cannabis exhibit from her station

Dublin based Garda Holly Lane (33) leaving Court she is accused of criminal damages theft and drug offences on December 2021. Photo Collins Courts

A Dublin-based Garda has appeared in court charged with stealing a cannabis exhibit from her station and possessing it for sale or supply.

Garda Holly Lane (33) of Store Street garda station, appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Tuesday charged with four offences which allegedly occurred on December 12th, 2021.

She is accused of causing criminal damage to a locker, theft of a cannabis exhibit from another garda, unlawful possession of the cannabis and having it for sale or supply, at Store Street station.

Detective Inspector Mark Jordan from the Bridewell Garda station gave evidence.

He said she was arrested by appointment at 2.25 pm on June 2nd at Coolock Garda station, charged with the four offences “and made no reply to the charges after caution”.

The court heard that she was handed copies of the charges and subsequently released on station bail.

Detective Inspector Jordan told Judge Kelly, “The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal on all matters”.

That means the case should be heard at the District Court level rather than in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

Detective Inspector Jordan consented to the accused being remanded on continuing bail until September when the case is to be listed for mention.

The court has yet to hear an outline of the prosecution case, and the value of the drugs was not stated during the hearing.

Judge Kelly acceded to a defence application to order disclosure of prosecution evidence, including CCTV footage if available.

Garda Lane, who was not required to give evidence, must appear again on September 13th for a plea to be entered or to set a hearing date.

Judge Kelly said she would consider jurisdiction to confirm her trial venue on the next date.

The accused spoke only to say “thank you” after Judge Kelly granted the adjournment.