Man (20s) arrested in Galway following seizure of cannabis and cocaine

A file will be sent to the DPP after a man in his twenties arrested in Co Galway on Friday in connection with the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of €70,000 was released without charge.

Gardaí attached to Galway Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a residential property in Corrandulla on Friday. During the course of the search cannabis with an estimated street value of €60,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €10,000 was seized.

The young man was arrested at the scene and taken to a Garda station in the North Western Region. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

The man has since been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions. The man was arrested as part of Operation Tara which has a focus of disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking networks at all levels.

Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.