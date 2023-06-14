Teenagers charged with murder of man assaulted in Co Cork last December

Two teenagers have been remanded in custody after they were charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Carrigaline, Co Cork. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Two teenagers have been remanded in custody after they were charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man who died over a week after being assaulted outside his home in Cork over the Christmas period.

Ricardo Hoey (19), of Ardcarrig, Carrigaline, and Jordan Deasy (19), of Ravensdale, Heron’s Wood, Carrigaline, appeared before Court District Court on Tuesday over the murder of Matt O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline, on December 28th last.

Det Garda Declan Healy of Carrigaline Garda station gave evidence in relation to charging both accused with the murder of Mr Healy, who died at Cork University Hospital on January 8th.

Det Garda Healy said he charged Mr Hoey at Togher Garda station at 11.01pm on Tuesday and that the accused made no reply when the murder charge was put to him after caution. He said Mr Deasy made no reply when he put the murder charge to him at 10.24am on Wednesday.

Trial by indictment

Insp Pat Lyons said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and was also consenting to both men going forward on signed pleas of guilty on the charge should that situation arise.

Mr Hoey’s solicitor, Frank Buttimer, said a book of evidence would be required as his client would be contesting the charge. He applied for free legal aid, which Judge Olan Kelleher granted.

Mr Deasy’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, said his client would be pleading not guilty to the charge and a book of evidence would be required. He also applied for free legal aid, which Judge Kelleher granted.

The judge noted that there was no provision to allow a person accused of murder to apply for bail at District Court level. He remanded both accused in custody to appear again in court on June 21st by video link.

Both men were previously charged with assault causing harm to Mr O’Neill at Glenwood, Carrigaline on December 28th last. They are due to appear on these assault charges at Cork District Court later this month.