Garda driver to face prosecution over incident in which three men died in N7 collision

Solicitor for the Maguire family Michael Finucane with Sheila Maguire and Sally Ann Maguire (Dean Maguire's wife) at Dublin District Coroner's Court on Wednesday. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A garda is to face a criminal prosecution over his driving in relation to an incident in which three men were killed in a collision on the N7 in Dublin two years ago while fleeing from gardaí.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court heard that the DPP has directed that a garda involved in the pursuit of the three males, who were members of a Tallaght-based criminal gang that specialised in burglaries, is to be charged with a driving offence.

The three victims – Dean Maguire (29), Karl Freeman (26) and Graham Taylor (31) – were killed instantly when their BMW vehicle burst into flames following a head-on crash with a truck between Citywest and Baldonnel on July 7th, 2021, while they were driving on the wrong side of the carriageway.

Coroner Clare Keane was informed that the DPP had taken the decision to initiate the prosecution based on a file submitted by the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) which investigated the circumstances of the fatal crash.

A designated officer with Gsoc, Seán Campbell, applied for an adjournment of the inquest into the deaths of the three men based on the new development in the case.

Mr Campbell said the garda facing the prosecution was still not aware of the precise offence with which he would be charged and consequently he did not wish to say anything further on the matter.

The Gsoc official said he had only become aware of the DPP’s decision on Tuesday evening.

Mr Campbell said he was not in a position to provide any more details about the prosecution until he had received documents from the DPP relating to the summons to be served on the garda.

However, solicitor for Mr Taylor’s family, James MacGuill, complained that minimal information about the pending prosecution was being provided to the hearing.

“It is scandalous treatment by Gsoc of bereaved families who already have been waiting two years for answers,” said Mr MacGuill.

He claimed Gsoc should be required to provide a legal justification why the men’s relatives should have another two weeks of “legal uncertainty” imposed on them.

Solicitor for Mr Maguire’s family, Michael Finucane, claimed there would be no prejudice to the garda by just informing the relatives of the victims about the charge which he would be facing.

The Gsoc official said he would be happy to answer any questions once the summons had been served on the garda and he was aware of the offence.

Mr Campbell said he believed it was only fair that the garda should be formally notified first about the offence and would not release such information in advance of that.

In response, Mr Finucane claimed no justifiable reasons had been provided by the Gsoc official for not revealing the specific offence.

“It’s not good enough. That is really causing great difficulties for all the families,” he added.

`Very upsetting’

Asked by the coroner when he would be in a position to specify the nature of the charge, Mr Campbell said Gsoc’s file had been with the DPP since last December and he expected he would be able to outline the exact offence to the coroner and the men’s families in about two weeks.

Mr Freeman’s father, Jason Freeman, addressed the court to express concern that the families would read about the charge in the newspapers unless the coroner compelled Mr Campbell to disclose the offence.

Addressing a large group of the deceased’s relatives who attended the hearing, Dr Keane acknowledged that the issue was “very upsetting” for them.

Following a brief adjournment, the coroner said she would grant Gsoc’s application for an adjournment in the case on the basis criminal proceedings are being considered.

Dr Keane set a further hearing in the case for May 23rd.

Last August, the inquest heard the bodies of the three men had to be identified using DNA samples taken from relatives because of the extent of the injuries they suffered in the collision and subsequent fire.

All three men, who had a combined total of over 200 convictions, were known to gardaí and were believed to be key figures in a burglary gang.