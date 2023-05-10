Father who abandoned baby daughter (2) at roadside to get revenge on partner is jailed

The accused, who is in his 20s, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal where he pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty.

A young father who abandoned his baby daughter at the side of a busy road to get revenge after the child’s mother went on a night out has been jailed for three years.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, then took pictures of the two-year-old child before sending them to her mother and driving off just before 5am in August 2020.

The child was found crying, cold and in a terrified state by two passersbys a short time later.

Judge John Aylmer placed the incident at the higher end of the scale for such offences saying the child had been “exposed to significant risk of death or injury.”

READ MORE

He added the child had been exposed to all kinds of danger by the man in a “fairly pre-meditated fashion.”

The accused, who is in his 20s, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal where he pleaded guilty to a charge of child cruelty.

Details of the incident were outlined in court by Garda Sergeant Frank McDaid of Letterkenny Garda station.

He told how two men returning from a night-out in Letterkenny in August 2020 had initially thought they had heard a child crying.

To their terror they found a young child in socks with no shoes holding a baby’s bottle with milk at the entrance to a construction site.

They immediately began banging on the doors of local houses thinking the child had accidentally walked out of one of the houses.

However, none of those who answered recognised the little girl and gardaí were contacted.

A woman later telephoned the Garda station explaining that the lost child was her daughter and that she had been in the care of her father earlier the night.

The court heard how the man had become jealous that his ex-partner had been out socialising and had telephoned the woman on at least 30 occasions during which he threatened to abandon the child.

At 4.30am the man threatened his ex-partner that he would leave the child if she did not tell him where she was.

A full investigation was launched during which CCTV showing the man driving off leaving the toddler alone was recovered.

The accused was arrested by gardaí and when confronted he told them “Aye, I was expecting this silly thing”.

He admitted getting the child out of her bed and leaving her in Letterkenny saying his temper go the better of him.

A victim impact statement on behalf of the child’s mother said the child still struggles to be around other people and will only stay with her and her parents.

The court was also told that the young man has not seen his daughter since the incident.

Barrister for the accused, Ms Fiona Crawford, said her client was rightfully ashamed of what he had done and was very remorseful.

Ms Crawford said her client admitted he had used the child as a pawn in a jealous relationship and there was no excuse for it.

Passing sentence Judge Aylmer said that before mitigation, he placed the incident at the higher end of the scale and one which merited a sentence of five years. He said the fact the child was only left alone for two minutes was only “fortuitous” as the child had been found by two men returning from a party.

However, because of the fact that the accused had entered an early plea and his overall co-operation he was reducing the sentence to one of four years imprisonment and suspended the final 12 months.