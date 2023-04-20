Man (40s) charged following fatal assault in Dublin

Gardaí at the property in Harrington Street where the alleged assault took place. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Photos

Gardaí have charged a man in his 40s following the fatal assault of a man in a homeless hostel in Dublin city centre.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a 24-year-old man was assaulted at a hostel in Harrington Street in Dublin 8. He later died in hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s in connection to the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, a spokesman for the gardaí confirmed the man has been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Thursday afternoon.