Dylan McCarthy: Limerick man died of brain haemorrhage after Co Kildare pub incident

Flowers at the scene in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, where the incident involving Dylan McCarthy, from Kilmallock in County Limerick, occurred last year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A Limerick man who suffered fatal injuries during an incident outside a pub in Co Kildare last year died from a brain haemorrhage, an inquest has heard.

Dylan McCarthy (29) of Ardvullen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick was pronounced dead at Tallaght University Hospital on August 22nd, 2022 where he had been brought after sustaining serious injuries during an altercation among a group of people outside a pub on Dublin Road, Monasterevin the previous night.

Mr McCarthy had been visiting the Kildare town with relatives to celebrate the birth of his godson and nephew, Liam, at the time of the incident.

Coroner Cróna Gallagher told a brief sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court that a postmortem showed the cause of death of the deceased was a brain haemorrhage due to head and neck trauma.

Dr Gallagher said a more detailed account of the postmortem results would be made available in due course.

The victim’s mother, Marita McCarthy, who was accompanied in court by her husband, Eamonn, gave evidence of formally identifying her son’s body to gardaí in the hospital.

Inspector George Cagney told a preliminary hearing of the inquest on Monday that two people were before the courts in relation to Mr McCarthy’s death.

Insp Cagney applied for an adjournment of the inquest under Section 25.2 of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings in the case have already been instituted.

Granting the application, Dr Gallagher adjourned the hearing until a date to be fixed following the conclusion of any related criminal prosecution.

The coroner offered her sincere condolences to Mr McCarthy’s parents on what she described as “a very tragic death.”

Two Kildare men – Calvin Dunne (22) of Abbey View, Monasterevin and Seán Kavanagh (24) of St Mary’s Lane, Monasterevin – were charged with Mr McCarthy’s murder at a sitting of Naas District Court in February.

Both accused, who are facing a jury trial at the Central Criminal Court, are also facing a separate charge of violent disorder, while Mr Kavanagh faces a third charge of assault causing harm to the victim’s father.

The two men made no reply when formally charged with the offences.

Three others including a sister of the deceased were also charged last month with offences relating to the same incident.

Orla McCarthy (23) of Ardvullen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick; Aoife Talty (25) of Knockdangan, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co Clare and Glen Brogan (23) of Ardvullen, Killmallock, Co Limerick are all charged with violent disorder.

Mr Brogan is also charged with causing criminal damage to a window of the pub.

Separately six other males from Monasterevin have also been charged with engaging in violent disorder relating to the altercation.

They are Darren Harrison (30) and his brother Tadgh (25) both of Rosglas Avenue; Adam Ford (25) of Togher Avenue; Jordan Kevin (30) and his brother Shane (38) both of St Evin’s Park and Shane Foley (29) of Cowpasture, Monasterevin, Co Kildare.

Mr Ford is also accused of assaulting Eamonn McCarthy on the same date.

Gardaí told the hearing in February that there will be evidence that there was a large altercation between two groups during which Mr McCarthy was assaulted.