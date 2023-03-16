Man (40s) charged following €1.1m cannabis seizure in Kildare

The herbal cannabis was seized as part of an intelligence-led operation against a gang operating in Kildare. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man in his 40s has been charged following his arrest in connection with a seizure of cannabis worth €1.1 million in Co Kildare on Wednesday.

During the course of the operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 55 kilograms of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.1 million.

The seizure was part of an intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the Kildare area.

The man who was arrested during the operation has now been charged.

He is due to appear before Naas District Court on Thursday morning.