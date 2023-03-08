Man (41) pleads guilty to role in shooting of Limerick crime figure Christy Keane

John Costello (41) pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to providing transport to persons allegedly involved in the shooting of Christy Keane on June 29th, 2015. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

One of three men accused of being involved in the shooting of Limerick crime figure Christy Keane by the McCarthy-Dundon gang in 2015 has pleaded guilty to providing transport for others in an attempt to impede gardaí investigating the incident.

Keane was shot a number of times as he parked his car on the grounds of the University of Limerick in June 2015. He managed to escape via a nearby running track and survived the shooting despite being left in a critical condition.

Convicted drug dealer Keane was sentenced to 10 years in jail in 2000 for possession of €240,000 worth of cannabis.

At the Special Criminal Court on Wednesday, John Costello (41), of Hennessy Avenue, Kileely, Limerick, pleaded guilty to providing transport to persons allegedly involved in an assault causing serious harm to Keane on June 29th, 2015.

He pleaded guilty to knowing or believing another person or persons to be guilty of an arrestable offence, to wit assault causing serious harm to Christy Keane, and did without reasonable excuse provide transport to said persons to impede their apprehension or prosecution for the commission of that offence, contrary to Section 7 (2) of the Criminal Law Act 1997.

Costello had originally been charged that he had knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation, to wit the McCarthy-Dundon gang, and that he provided transport to persons with the intention of facilitating the commission of the attempted murder of Keane at the same location and date, contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The Section 72 charge was withdrawn by the prosecution and replaced with the Section 7 (2) charge at the non-jury court.

Det Sgt Padraig O’Dwyer said he served the book of evidence on Costello regarding the new charge.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, alongside Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell, adjourned the matter to March 30th for sentencing.

Co-accused Noel Price (44), of Kileely Road, Kileely, Limerick, is charged that with having knowledge of the existence of the McCarthy-Dundon criminal organisation, that he assisted in making available a vehicle to that criminal organisation with the intention of facilitating the attempted murder of Christy Keane, or being reckless as to same between June 27th and 29th June, 2015 at the university car park.

The third defendant, Larry McCarthy (44), of Tower Lodge, Old Cork Road, Limerick City, is charged with making a vehicle available to a criminal organisation, the McCarthy-Dundons, in the attempted murder of Christy Keane, between June 27th and 29th, 2015.