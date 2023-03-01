Three more people charged in connection with death of Dylan McCarthy

Flowers at the scene in Monasterevin, Co Kildare, where Dylan McCarthy was assaulted before his death last year. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Three more people have been charged in connection with an incident in Monasterevin, Co Kildare which led to the death of Limerick man Dylan McCarthy last summer.

Glen Brogan (23), of Ardullen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick faces allegations of violent disorder and criminal damage at Dublin Road, Monasterevin on August 21st last.

Orla McCarthy (23), of Ardullen, Kilmallock, and Aoife Talty (25), of Knockdangan, Kilmaley, Ennis, Co Clare, each face allegations of violent disorder on August 21st. Ms McCarthy is the sister of Dylan McCarthy.

All three appeared before Naas District Court on Wednesday.

READ MORE

Garda Kenneth McDonald gave evidence of charging the three and the said the State had no objection to bail being granted with a number of conditions imposed. The matter was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan until May 3rd.

Two men – Sean Kavanagh (24), of St Marys Lane, Monasterevin and Calvin Dunne (22), of Abbey View, Monasterevin have been charged with the murder of Mr McCarthy, who died on August 22nd 2022. They both face a further allegation of violent disorder while Mr Kavanagh also faces a charge of assault causing harm.

Darren Harrison (30), and his brother Tadhg Harrison (25), both of 1 Rosglas Avenue in Monasterevin, are accused of violent disorder on August 22nd last year.

Adam Ford (25), of Togher Avenue in Monasterevin, is accused of violent disorder and assault causing harm against the father of the late Mr McCarthy. Jordan Kevin (30) and his brother Shane Kevin (38), both of St Evin’s Park, Monasterevin, are accused of taking part in violent disorder at the time of the incident. Shane Foley (29), of Cowpasture, Monasterevin, is accused of violent disorder on the date of the incident.