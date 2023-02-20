Teenager sentenced to life for murder of Urantsetseg Tserendorj

Urantsetseg Tserendorj (48) was making her way home from work when she was fatally assaulted.

The 17-year-old who stabbed Urantsetseg Tserendorj to death has been detained for life with a review after 13 years following Government statements that legislation will provide new sentencing structures for juveniles convicted of serious crimes.

The teenager’s sentencing had been delayed after the trial judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt noted that there was no provision in legislation to allow judges to suspend any portion of the defendant’s sentence.

He said the judge reviewing his case after 13 years would therefore be left with an “all or nothing” approach to either release the child without any way to incentivise good behaviour, or keep him in detention indefinitely. Mr Justice Hunt on Monday said that he was “encouraged” by what he had heard in the media from statements made in the Dáil and by the Department of Justice.

The accused, who was 14 at the time of the offence and cannot be named because he is a minor, had denied the murder of Ms Tserendorj but had pleaded guilty to her manslaughter on January 29th 2021.

He was found guilty of her murder by a jury last year following two trials. The first trial ended with a jury disagreement.

