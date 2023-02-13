Man (20s) critical after north inner city Dublin assault

Gardaí at the scene of the assault on Parnell Place, off Parnell Street, in Dublin on Monday afternoon. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

A man was in a critical condition in hospital after being severely beaten in Dublin’s north inner city in the early hours of Monday morning. The victim, who is in his 20s, was attacked in Parnell Place, a laneway off Parnell Street, between 4am and 5am.

He was taken from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where he was being treated for head injuries. He is in a critical condition after what gardaí described as a very violent assault.

The scene of the attack was sealed off and underwent an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Detectives in Mountjoy Garda station were on Monday night trying to establish a clear motive for the attack.

Given the nature of the assault, and the extent of the victim’s injuries, a major criminal investigation is under way. Gardaí were gathering footage from CCTV cameras in the area in a bid to identify when the victim and attackers went into the Parnell Place laneway and to try to identify who was responsible.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has any information to contact them,” Garda Headquarters said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Mountjoy Garda station on (01) 666 8600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.