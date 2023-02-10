Carer to face trial on more than 100 charges of theft from elderly couple

Angela Manning appeared at Dublin District Court on Friday when she was served with a book of evidence.

A carer facing more than 100 allegations of theft from an elderly Dublin couple has been sent forward for trial.

Angela Manning (58), of Kingston Walk, Ballinteer, Dublin 22, faces multiple charges under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act for thefts of €600 from south Dublin couple Laetitia and Enda O’Regan.

State solicitor Brian Coveney told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment.

Judge Treasa Kelly acceded to Mr Coveney’s request to grant an order sending Ms Manning forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on March 3th.

Judge Kelly warned Ms Manning to notify the prosecution within 14 days if she intended to use an alibi in her defence. She also ordered gardaí to hand over copies of interview videos to her solicitor Jonathan Dunphy.

Mr Dunphy applied for legal aid to include representation of senior counsel due to the “complexity of the matter”. He said that each of the 22 charges related to multiple alleged offences “in excess of 100 allegations”.

He provided the court with a statement of his client’s means.

Judge Kelly acceded to the request. Ms Manning, who did not address the court, is yet to indicate a plea.