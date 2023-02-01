Man was ‘profoundly psychotic’ when he stabbed bar manager, court hears

Dr Stephen Monks, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, said accused man Neil O’Dowd was 'labouring under the belief that the victim was involved in an unsolved murder and cover up'. Photograph: Tom Honan

A 35-year-old man accused of attempted murder was “profoundly psychotic” when he stabbed his former employer 19 times because he thought he was responsible for Michaela McAreavey’s murder, his trial at the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Dr Stephen Monks, a consultant forensic psychiatrist, told Fiona Murphy SC for the State, that accused man Neil O’Dowd was “labouring under the belief that the victim was involved in an unsolved murder and cover up”.

He said that because of the severe impairment of Mr O’Dowd’s judgement, he should be found not guilty of the charge by reason of insanity.

Mr O’Dowd, of Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, is charged with the attempted murder of Paul Smith at the Elphin Pub on the Baldoyle Road in Sutton on January 28th, 2021. He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The jury heard Mr Smith, the manager of the pub, was stabbed repeatedly with three different knives, had glasses smashed over his head and was beaten with a mop handle.

Opening the case for the prosecution on Tuesday, Ms Murphy told the jury that both the State and the defence agree on the facts of the case.

Counsel said the issue for jury to decide is whether the accused person had the requisite intent and told them they would hear from two doctors asked to carry out reports for the defence and prosecution respectively, who will say that they are satisfied that Mr O’Dowd was suffering from a mental disorder at the time.

Dr Monks said he interviewed Mr O’Dowd following the attack and prepared a psychiatric report for the State.

He said Mr O’Dowd told him he had started an accountancy degree in DCU but had dropped out and subsequently began working at the Elphin, where he worked until 2020 when the Covid lockdown was put in place. Dr Monks said the accused told him it was around this time his mental health began to deteriorate. He subsequently joined an accountancy firm as a trainee accountant but left after 11 months due to his mental health.

The doctor said Mr O’Dowd had told him he had been prescribed an antidepressant and anti-psychotic medication in the past. During his time working for an accountancy firm in 2019 he felt very depressed and was drinking heavily, the consultant said.

Mr O’Dowd’s family were worried about him and he was referred to Beaumont by his GP in September 2020. He was assessed as not clinically depressed and no psychotic symptoms were noted.

Dr Monks said Mr O’Dowd left the hospital in the company of his father and was given a diagnosis of a depressive episode.

Unsolved murder

He said the accused told him he had been furloughed over Covid but had visited the Elphin Pub a number of times but said he had to leave on two occasions because he got “creeped out by the staff”. During this time Mr O’Dowd stopped reading, running and watching TV and wasn’t communicating with anyone, Dr Monks said.

The consultant said Mr O’Dowd told him: “I thought everything in the house was bugged. I thought the TV was communicating with me.”

Dr Monks said before the alleged incident, Mr O’Dowd thought his brother was going to die in a car accident and felt close to jumping in front of a bus or pushing his father in front of a bus.

“He said he thought Paul Smith was involved in the notorious unsolved murder of Michaela McAreavey,” Doctor Monks said, adding the accused also believed that a Mauritian employee at the pub had been taken from Mauritius to “cover up” the murder of Ms McAreavey.

“He said he didn’t go into the bar with the intention of killing Mr Smith but these thoughts occurred when he started talking to Mr Smith,” the consultant told prosecuting counsel.

The consultant said when he spoke to Mr O’Dowd in August 2022 after he had received psychiatric treatment his speech and thought content were “relevant and coherent”. The accused told him he had been diagnosed with psychotic depression and had started treatment from which he felt he was benefiting.

‘Profoundly psychotic’

Dr Monks said in summary, Mr O’Dowd had a history of psychotic symptoms and from around 2015 and he seemed to have difficulty dealing with the stress of college and work. The consultant said Mr O’Dowd’s mental health gradually deteriorated over a six-month period leading up to the alleged incident. He said over a period of several months Mr O’Dowd had suffered various psychotic episodes with symptoms including low mood, lack of sleep and delusions.

He said Mr O’Dowd thought he was being sent codes and signals from the TV, which he believed was bugged, and held a belief that Covid was not real.

The consultant said these psychotic delusions were present on the day of the incident as reported by a number of witnesses. In addition, Dr Monks said Mr O’Dowd also presents in Garda interviews with “clear signs of psychosis”.

The consultant said the most likely diagnosis in this case is schizoaffective disorder. He said it was his view that on January 28th, 2021 Mr O’Dowd was “profoundly psychotic” such that his thinking and emotions were severely impaired.

He said Mr O’Dowd was labouring under the belief that the victim was involved in an unsolved murder and cover up and his attack was based on a delusional premise.

Dr Monks said because of the severe impairment of Mr O’Dowd’s judgement, it is belief that the accused should be found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Dr Paul O’Connell, a forensic consultant psychologist based at the Central Mental Hospital, told Ms Murphy he spoke to Mr O’Dowd in order to prepare a report on behalf of the defence.

He said Mr O’Dowd exhibited limited eye contact and “showed no real emotional connection to the gravity of the situation he was in while being interviewed”.

“There was also a notable delay in the way he spoke or replied to questions which we call latency,” Dr O’Connell added.

However, Dr O’Connell said when he interviewed the accused again in September 2021 he presented as alert and attentive. Mr O’Dowd was able to talk about his experiences, the circumstances of his charges and having a mental illness, Dr O’Connell said.

The consultant said the detailed history presented by Dr Monks was effectively the same history he had obtained. He said the symptoms displayed were those of a mental illness consistent with paranoid schizophrenia.

He said that while his and Dr Monk’s diagnoses differ, they all display the same symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions and abnormal mood. “Effectively we are in agreement, we agree on all the diagnostic elements,” he said.

The consultant said that, shortly before the incident, Mr O’Dowd experienced the world around him as “unreal” or “staged” and believed there was a threat to kill his brother. “His delusions at the time would have impacted his ability to realise the nature of his actions,” he added.

He said it was his opinion that Mr O’Dowd was experiencing a psychotic episode at the time and it would appropriate that a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity be considered by the jury.