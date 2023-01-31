Man charged over string of sexual assaults on women in Dublin city centre

A man has been remanded in custody charged with sexually assaulting five women in central Dublin last year. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A man has been remanded in custody charged with sexually assaulting five women in central Dublin last year.

Kevin Kletzander (31), of no fixed address, appeared at Dublin District Court on Tuesday before Judge Treasa Kelly who was told he made no reply to the charges after being cautioned.

Mr Kletzander is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Grafton Street on August 5th last and of sexually assaulting four other women a week later around the south quays area.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, but a book of evidence has yet to be served. There was no application for bail and the accused has not indicated a plea.

Defence solicitor Sean Smith told the court there was “a fitness to be tried issue” and that a report was being awaited from his client’s psychiatrist.

Judge Kelly remanded Mr Kletzander in custody pending the preparation of the book of evidence. She directed the Prison Service to give the accused assistance for his mental health issues.

The accused, who is unemployed, was granted legal aid and will appear before the court again on February 7th.