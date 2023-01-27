Sentencing of ex-soldier for Aidan McAnespie killing adjourned until next week

Aidan McAnespie had been on his way to Aghaloo GAA grounds to watch a football match when he was shot.

The sentencing of a former soldier found guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie at an army checkpoint in Northern Ireland more than 30 years ago has been adjourned until next week.

In November, David Jonathan Holden (53) was convicted of the manslaughter of Mr McAnespie in February 1988.

He was the first veteran soldier to be found guilty of a historical offence in Northern Ireland since the Belfast Agreement.

Former Grenadier Guardsman Holden, who was released on bail pending sentencing, was due to return to Belfast Crown Court on Friday for sentencing. However, this will not now take place until late next week.

Regardless of what sentence is handed down, Holden will only serve a maximum of two years in jail under the controversial early release provisions of the 1998 peace agreement.

Former Grenadier Guardsman David Holden who was convicted of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr McAnespie (23) was killed in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, moments after walking through a border security checkpoint.

He was on his way to a local GAA club when he was shot in the back.

Holden had admitted firing the shot which killed Mr McAnespie but had said he had discharged the weapon by accident because his hands were wet.

But trial judge Mr Justice O’Hara said he was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Holden was guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence.

He found that Holden had pointed a machine gun at Mr McAnespie and pulled the trigger, while assuming the gun was not cocked.

Delivering judgment in the non-jury trial, the judge said: “That assumption should not have been made.”

He also said the former soldier had given a “deliberately false account” of what happened.

The judge said: “The question for me is this – just how culpable is the defendant in the circumstances of this case?

“In my judgment he is beyond any reasonable doubt criminally culpable.”

The sentence hearing comes amid ongoing controversy over British government plans to deal with Northern Ireland’s troubled past.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill proposals provide an effective amnesty for those suspected of killings during the conflict, if they agree to co-operate with a new body, known as the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Icrir).

The Bill would also prohibit future civil cases and inquests related to Troubles crimes. - Additional reporting PA