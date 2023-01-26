Norwegian man extradited to face charges of stealing a rental car in Dublin and driving it home

Bjorn Tveter, 40, from Langelandsfjellet, Jessheim, Norway, was later stopped in Norway by local police, who recovered the car, the court heard. Photograph: Stock

A Norwegian engineer has been extradited to Ireland accused of stealing a rental car he allegedly hired in Dublin before driving back to his home country two years ago.

Bjorn Tveter, 40, from Langelandsfjellet, Jessheim, Norway, appeared at Dublin District Court on Thursday.

He is charged with stealing the Audi from a Dublin car rental firm and using false documentation to hire the vehicle on November 25, 2020.

Detective Garda Dominic McGrath told the court the accused replied “not guilty” to the motor theft offence and “that’s true” when the documents charges were put to him.

Detective Garda McGrath objected to bail citing flight risk fears.

He said he corresponded with Mr Tveter by email on 14 occasions and suggested getting legal advice and returning to Ireland because the matter was under investigation.

The detective also spoke to him by phone and told him the same but he did not come back. He said that Mr Tveter understood perfect English.

Consequently, a European Arrest Warrant was issued and Spanish police stopped Mr Tveter about to cross into Gibraltar on January 13th.

He was held in custody in Spain for almost two weeks until he was brought back to Ireland on Wednesday and charged.

Defence solicitor Tony Collier said his client, a telecommunications engineer, was told by Norwegian police that “the matter is now closed”.

However, the garda replied that the offence did not take place in Norway and he advised the accused to return.

He feared the accused would leave the jurisdiction and not return if released.

Mr Collier said the case against his client was that he hired a car in Dublin in 2020 and left the jurisdiction with it despite being told by the rental company he could not do that.

Later, he was stopped in Norway by local police, who recovered the car.

The court heard it was returned eventually.

He conceded his client did not have anywhere to live in Ireland but wished to be able to leave the country and return for scheduled court appearances.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court which has wider sentencing powers.

Judge Kelly said she had “grave concerns” about releasing him on bail.

Mr Collier asked her to defer the ruling on the bail application to allow him to obtain more documents to assist Mr Tveter.

Judge Kelly agreed and adjourned the case and remanded him in custody to appear again on Monday.

Mr Tveter, who was granted legal aid, did not address the court.