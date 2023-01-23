Man charged with causing ‘life-long lasting’ damage to garda’s finger at traffic stop

Gardaí were responding to a driving incident on Saturday morning when the alleged incident occurred. Photograph: file picture

A forklift driver accused of causing permanent and “life-long lasting deformities” to a garda’s finger following a traffic stop in Dublin has been granted bail.

Gardaí responded to a call about a driving incident at Gulliver’s Retail Park, Ballymun, at about 11.30am on Saturday.

Daniel Quinn (32) with an address at Farnham Drive, Finglas, Dublin, was arrested and charged.

He was held pending his appearance before Judge Treasa Kelly at Dublin District Court on Monday.

He is accused of assault causing harm to the injured officer and theft of two cans of the Red Bull soft drink worth €6 from a shop.

He was also charged with dangerous driving, and causing criminal damage to a roadside steel bollard allegedly hit by the defendant’s Mercedes, and to a Garda station cell door and blanket with urine.

The wounded officer was taken to James Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

Mr Quinn applied for bail, which was opposed by investigating officer Garda Sergeant Aidan Monaghan.

The sergeant cited the seriousness of the incident and alleged the accused was caught red-handed assaulting an officer on duty. He furnished the court with photos of the injury, which he described as “life-long lasting deformities to his finger”.

The sergeant later described the injuries as permanent and said their full extent was unknown.

The court heard other gardaí witnessed the incident, and there was CCTV evidence.

It was alleged that the accused hit a bollard and failed a roadside drug drive test which had results for cocaine, cannabis and benzodiazepine.

Defence solicitor Tracy Horan argued that the threshold had not been reached to deny bail, and she said the State was on “shaky ground” while her client had the presumption of innocence.

Judge Kelly held with the defence and set bail in the defendant’s bond of €500, of which €300 must be lodged. Furthermore, she sought a €1,000 independent surety.

The sergeant said it was expected that the DPP would direct trial on indictment in a higher court. The assault offence can carry a maximum five-year term, but the court heard that further charges could be brought.

The sergeant also told the court that the driving had caused serious risk of harm to members of the public.

Judge Kelly ordered the accused to sign on daily at Finglas Garda station, not drive any motor vehicle, reside at the new address provided to the court and surrender his passport.

She remanded him in custody with consent to bail on these terms to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday.

Mr Quinn, who has yet to indicate a plea, was granted legal aid.