Two men charged over violent incident at Killarney hotel

The two men, both Algerian nationals, Fouad Mekhazni (27) and Rabah Kouchih (31), were brought before Killarney District Court and charged over the incident at Hotel Killarney.

Two men have been charged in connection with a violent incident at a reception centre for asylum seekers in Co Kerry on New Year’s Day, which resulted in four people needing hospital treatment.

The two men, both Algerian nationals, Fouad Mekhazni (27) and Rabah Kouchih (31), were brought before Killarney District Court and charged over the incident at Hotel Killarney.

Det Garda Nigel Hennessy of Killarney Garda station told the court that the men’s appearance in court arose from a serious public order incident on the grounds of Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Day.

Det Garda Hennessy told the court that he had charged Mekhazni and Kouchih with one count each of violent disorder, contrary to Section 15 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1994.

READ MORE

He said he had also charged Mekhazni with one count of production of a knife, capable of inflicting serious injury, contrary to Section 9 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Det Garda Hennessy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of both defendants and said that neither man made any reply to the charges when they were put to them after caution.

Sgt Kieran O’Connell said gardaí were objecting to bail for Mekhazni. Det Garda Hennessy proceeded to outline the grounds of garda objections to him obtaining bail.

He said these included the seriousness of the charges, pointing out violent disorder carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years while production of a knife carries a maximum of five years.

Gardaí were also objecting on the grounds of the strength of the evidence against Mekhazni and said gardaí would allege the incident involving some residents at the centre was captured on CCTV.

He said Mekhazni was clearly identifiable on the CCTV as being involved in the incident and Mekhazni had identified himself to gardaí on the CCTV as being involved in the fracas.

Mekhazni’s solicitor, Brendan Ahern, said his client would claim that he was acting in self-defence and denied having a knife during the incident, but Det Garda Hennessy did not accept this.

Mekhazni’s behaviour on the night was such that he could be seen on CCTV swinging out in an erratic manner, which gardaí believed could only mean that he was wielding a knife in the fracas.

Det Garda Hennessy said gardaí had recovered a knife at the scene and sent it for forensic analysis. They were still awaiting the results but believed they would confirm a link to the accused.

He said gardaí were also concerned given Mekhazni’s behaviour on the night that he would pose a threat and danger to the safety and welfare of the community if he was granted bail.

He said Mekhazni had no identity papers on him when he arrived in Dublin on December 26th, 2021, from France and gardaí were liaising with Interpol to try to establish if he was who he said.

He said in those circumstances where they were trying to establish his background and history in Algeria, they were fearful he would abscond and not answer the charges if he was granted bail.

Mr Ahern put it to Det Garda Hennessy that his client had been in Ireland for 53 weeks without getting in trouble and he contended that Mekhazni would argue he was only defending himself.

He said Mekhazni would contend that he was one of four to five Algerians who were set upon by between a group of 10-15 Georgians who were the aggressors in the incident.

Det Garda Hennessy said gardaí were satisfied that Mekhazni was the only party to the fracas who was armed with a knife and that four people had to be treated for knife injuries.

Judge David Waters said in the circumstances, including the fact that gardaí were trying to confirm Mekhazni’s identity, he believed that it was not an appropriate case for bail.

He remanded Mekhazni in custody to appear at Tralee District Court on January 4th and he also granted him free legal aid after hearing that he was an asylum seeker dependent on welfare.

Sgt O’Connell said gardaí were not objecting to bail for his co-accused, Kouchih, once certain bail conditions were met and Mr Ahern confirmed that the bail terms were agreeable to his client.

Det Garda Hennessy outlined the bail terms, including that Kouchih reside at an address outside Killarney approved by gardaí and abide by a curfew between 10pm and 8am at this address.

He said gardaí were also seeking that Kouchih sign on daily at a local Garda station near his new address, while he should also provide gardaí with a mobile phone number to be contacted 24/7.

He should also undertake not to apply for any new travel documents and stay out of Killarney, save for court appearances and appointments with his solicitor, Mr Ahern, said Det Garda Hennessy.

Mr Ahern said the new accommodation that is being provided by the State for Kouchih had yet to be confirmed and approved by gardaí, which might take a day or so to confirm and approve.

Judge Waters said in those circumstances he would remand Kouchih in custody with consent to bail to appear at Tralee District Court on January 4th and he also granted him free legal aid.

Four Georgian men are due to appear at Killarney District Court this afternoon on charges arising out of the same incident at Hotel Killarney on Park Road on New Year’s Day.